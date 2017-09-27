Monsoon starts withdrawing from northwest, says IMD

The monsoon usually starts withdrawing in the first week of September, but this year it has been delayed by three weeks. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The June-September monsoon rains started withdrawing from India’s northwest region on Wednesday, the weather department said.

The monsoon usually starts withdrawing in the first week of September, but this year it has been delayed by three weeks.

“The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Punjab, Haryana, most parts of West Rajasthan, some parts of Kutch and north Arabian Sea,” the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon, which delivers 70% of India’s annual rainfall, is critical for 263 million farmers and their rice, sugarcane, corn, cotton and soybean crops because nearly half of the country’s farmland lacks irrigation.

The country has so far received 5% lower rainfall than normal in the current monsoon season. Reuters