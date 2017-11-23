Gujarat elections: Narendra Modi to kick off BJP’s poll campaign on 27 Nov

PM Narendra Modi will address eight rallies on 27 and 29 November in different parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of Gujarat elections will be held on 9 December. Photo: AP

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies on 27 and 29 November in different parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of Gujarat elections will be held on 9 December.

Modi will start his Gujarat election campaign with a rally in Bhuj on 27 November, followed by public meetings in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district on the same day, Gujarat BJP incharge Bhupender Yadav said in Ahmedabad on Thursday. On 29 November, Modi will address election rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and Navsari in South Gujarat. “Each rally has been organized in such a way that people from 5-6 surrounding constituencies can also attend it,” said Yadav.

On 26 and 27 November, several prominent BJP leaders will address rallies in different parts of Gujarat where the first phase of polling is scheduled to be held. Star campaigners include union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states—Yogi Adityanath and Vasundhara Raje—as well as several Gujarat BJP leaders, said Yadav.

The Gujarat elections are being held in two phases, on 9 December and 14 December, and results will be declared on 18 December. While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.