Narendra Modi condemns New York terror attack
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in New York which has left eight persons dead.
A 29-year-old man driving a rental truck plowed down people on a Manhattan bike path on Tuesday in a terrorist attack that killed eight and injured 11.
“Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured,” Modi tweeted.
First Published: Wed, Nov 01 2017. 11 03 AM IST
