 Narendra Modi condemns New York terror attack - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Nov 01 2017. 12 43 PM IST

Narendra Modi condemns New York terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in New York which has left eight persons dead
PTI
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in New York which has left eight persons dead.

A 29-year-old man driving a rental truck plowed down people on a Manhattan bike path on Tuesday in a terrorist attack that killed eight and injured 11.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured,” Modi tweeted.

First Published: Wed, Nov 01 2017. 11 03 AM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi New York terror attack New York attack death toll US

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share