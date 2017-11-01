Narendra Modi condemns New York terror attack

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in New York which has left eight persons dead.

A 29-year-old man driving a rental truck plowed down people on a Manhattan bike path on Tuesday in a terrorist attack that killed eight and injured 11.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured,” Modi tweeted.