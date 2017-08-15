Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech 2017: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 71st Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 71th Independence Day. Modi spoke on numerous issues which stare the country, including the recent natural disasters and the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy. Modi also touched upon various issues confronting India’s Centre-state ties, economic reforms, communalism, financial inclusion, triple talaq, and highlighted his idea of building a new India.

Here are the key highlights from his speech:

Natural disasters, Gorakhpur tragedy

— The people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected in the wake of natural disasters in parts of the country and the death of children in the Gorakhpur hospital.

New India

— The Quit India Movement was “Bharat Chhodo,” but the call today is “Bharat Jodo.” We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India’.

— From 1942 to 1947, the country had demonstrated collective strength, in the coming 5 years, we have to take the country forward with the same collective strength, commitment and hard work. In our nation, there is no one big or small...everybody is equal.

— Together we can bring a positive change in the nation. We have to move forward for making a New India with the collective strength of 125 crore people without any discrimination of small and big people.

— We have to leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude. We have to think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’– this attitude will help us as a nation. The country has changed, is changing and can change. We have to move forward with this belief and commitment.

— Our resolve is to build an India, which provides all the opportunities to the youth and women to fulfil their dreams. Our resolve is to build such an India, free from terrorism, communalism and casteism.

— We will build together an India, where there will be no place for nepotism and corruption. We will build together such an India, which will be clean, healthy and fulfil the dream of self-rule (Swaraj).

Indian youth

— 1st January 2018 will not be an ordinary day – those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation. Nature of job is changing with changing demand and changing technology. We are nurturing our youngsters to be job creators and not job seekers.

Internal security

— Security of the country is our priority. Internal security is our priority. Whether it is our oceans or borders, cyber world or space for all kind of security India is capable to defeat all such inimical forces.

— Our uniformed forces have achieved the pinnacle of sacrifice in fighting left-wing extremism, terrorism, infiltration and elements disturbing peace. The world had to recognise the strength of India and its clout in the surgical strike.

— One rank, One Pension policy has boosted the morale of our security forces.

Corruption, black money

— Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today. Today, we are celebrating the “festival of honesty”.

— No law was passed for those having Benami property for years. However after the recent passage of the Benami Act, within a short span of time, government has confiscated Benami property worth Rs800 crores when these things happen, common men feel that this country is for the honest people.

— Our fight against black money and corruption will continue and move forward and the loot in the country will not be allowed. Our strive for a Corruption Free India has yielded results. Black money worth Rs1.25 trillion has been unearthed. Over 1.75 lakh fake companies have been shut down.

Federalism

— GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST and the role of technology has also helped. Post GST savings and efficiency in transportation sector has increased. Efficiency has gone up by 30%. Today, the poor of the country is joining the main stream and the country is moving towards the path of progress. Good governance is about speed and simplification of processes.

— We have moved from Co-operative Federalism to Competitive Co-operative federalism.

India in world

— India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so.

Jammu and Kashmir

— We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no question of being soft on terrorism or terrorists. Neither by bullet: nor by abuses but by hugging we can solve the problem of Kashmir.

Democracy

— People would be the driving force behind the establishment, rather than the other way around – Tantra se Lok nahin, Lok se tantra chalega. New India will be the biggest strength of democracy.

Muslim women, triple talaq

— I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to ‘Triple Talaq’ – I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles.

Communalism, cow vigilantes

— India is about Shanti, Ekta and Sadbhavana. Casteism and communalism will not help us. Violence in the name of ‘Astha’ is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India. The country is being run by peace, unity and harmony. It is our civilisation and culture to take everybody along.

Development

— We are taking the nation on a new track (of development) and are moving ahead with speed. We are devoting significant attention to eastern India – Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast. These parts have to grow further.

— More than 14000 un-electrified villages have been electrified. We shall build together an India, where the poor will have concrete houses with water and electricity connection.

Farmers

— Our farmers have worked hard to ensure a Record foodgrain production. Over 5.75 crore farmers have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana. Under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, 30 projects have been completed while work is on for 50 more projects. Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samapada Yojana we are providing handholding to the farmers from availing seeds to accessing the markets for their produce.

— We will build such an India, where the farmers will have a peaceful sleep without any worry. He will earn double than what he is earning today.

Financial inclusion

— 29 crore JanDhan accounts opened. More than 8 crore youth have received loans without any guarantee. More money has come to the banks due to demonetization which will give impetus to the economy.

— Our country has the world’s largest youth population. Today is the era of IT and let’s move ahead on the path of digital transaction. Let us lead from front, promote digital economy and adopt the Bhim App.

Source: Press Information Bureau