Pakistan rejects Donald Trump criticism over alleged terror support
Pakistan has said blistering criticism by US President Donald Trump was ‘disappointing’ and denied accusations that it supported terrorist groups
Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday said blistering criticism by US President Donald Trump was “disappointing” and denied accusations that it supported terrorist groups.
“No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders.
“It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort,” said a statement from the country’s foreign office.
First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 11 45 AM IST
