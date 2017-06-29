No fear or insecurity among minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Amid reports of alleged lynching incidents targeted at minorities, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Thursday said there was no atmosphere of fear or insecurity prevailing among the community. He said some forces wanted an “agenda of destruction” to dominate the Centre’s “agenda of development” and action was being taken against them.

The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, however, said such incidents (of lynching) cannot be justified and appropriate steps will be taken against the perpetrators, while reiterating that the government was committed to its development plank.

“I do not think there is fear or insecurity among minorities. But whatever incidents are taking place, be it small or big, be it a criminal conspiracy...in no way it is justified. Action should be taken as per law against them,” he said after attending the 76th meeting of Central Waqf Council here.

His response came in the wake of a 17-year-old boy being stabbed to death when he along with his brothers was returning home to Khandawli village in Ballabgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi on Thursday.

Thousands of people across the country on Wednesdsay took to the streets in a citizens’ protest named ‘Not in My Name’ against the recent incidents of mob killings.