Amit Shah to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat: BJP
The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections will be the first time BJP president Amit Shah would contest an election to become a Member of Parliament
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, senior BJP leader J.P. Nadda told reporters after the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Wednesday.
This is the first time Shah would contest an election to become a Member of Parliament.
Shah is currently Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gujarat. Union minister Smriti Irani is also going to contest from Gujarat.
First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 09 10 PM IST
