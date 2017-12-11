Will take action against frivolous PILs: Delhi high court

The HC’s remarks came when a woman, against whose house the petitioner sought action, urged its intervention, alleging she was being harassed by the petitioner and two advocates. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday grilled a man for targeting a particular property in the name of alleged illegal construction, saying it will take action against frivolous public interest litigation (PILs).

The court questioned the petitioner, who claimed to be a social activist and was not personally present at the hearing, and his counsel over how many petitions they have filed in public interest. However, it did not get any response from the counsel. The court’s observation came when a woman, against whose house the petitioner has sought action, urged the court’s intervention alleging that she was being harassed by the petitioner and two advocates.

“We will take action and send it to the bar council if the process of public interest litigation is abused and if frivolous PILs are filed,” a bench of acting justice Gita Mittal and justice C. Hari Shankar said. It questioned the petitioner’s counsel for targeting a property in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi even though he resides near east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, where there are huge illegal constructions.

“You did not notice any illegal construction in the trans-Yamuna area or you just closed your eyes and decided to directly move to south Delhi area?” the bench asked. When the municipal authority told the bench that it was going to demolish the unauthorized portion of the property, the bench asked it to maintain status quo on it and directed the petitioner to be present before the court on 13 December, the next date of hearing.