Jammu and Kashmir special status: SC to look into plea challenging Article 35A
A 3-judge Supreme Court bench is hearing a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Article 35A, which grants special status to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to look into a plea challenging the validity of Article 35A of Constitution, which grants special status to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court also said that a three-judge bench will hear the case whether Article 35A is ultra vires and may decide to refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has told the Supreme Court that the Article 35A issue has been “prima facie settled” by the high court in its 2002 judgment.
First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 12 29 PM IST
