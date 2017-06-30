Facing murder charges, GJM chief Bimal Gurung hands over stir reins

Darjeeling/Kolkata: Faced with murder charges, firebrand Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung on Thursday stepped aside from the leadership of the ongoing agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state even as diverse political outfits unanimously decided that the indefinite strike in the hills of West Bengal would not be lifted.

At an all party meeting on Thursday, it was decided after five hours of deliberation that the movement for Gorkhaland will now be helmed by a co-ordination committee. GJM vice-president Kalyan Dewan will be the convener of the committee which will have 30 members in all, including representatives from all the outfits demanding Gorkhaland.

The aim of creating the coordination committee was to bring to the fore a “collective leadership” to take the movement forward, said Binay Tamang, assistant general secretary of the GJM. “This has now become a people’s movement,” said Niraj Zimba, spokesperson for the Gorkha National Liberation Front.

The GJM, the dominant party in the hills of West Bengal, has been trying to build unity among all the political outfits in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts over the demand for Gorkhaland. On Thursday, it held the third all-party meeting in recent times as the indefinite strike entered its third week. Asked if there was any proposal for ending the disruption, the leaders said it was unanimously decided that the strike will continue.

Asked why Gurung was stepping aside, a GJM spokesperson said Gurung would continue to be the face of the movement for Gorkhaland although he will not be part of the coordination committee.

Gurung and his wife Asha Gurung, among other key GJM leaders, have been charged with murder following the violence in Darjeeling on 17 June in which three protestors were killed and several security personnel injured.

Gurung has lately kept a low profile although he has dared the state administration to arrest him. He is currently holed up in his home near Darjeeling, according to the GJM spokesperson. He didn’t attend Thursday’s all-party meeting held at Kalimpong. Gurung’s home is currently being guarded by at least 55 units of a self-styled militia, according to local police officers, who asked not to be identified.

The ongoing strike has taken its toll on the 87 tea estates in Darjeeling, which are collectively staring at a loss of at least Rs150 crore this year, according to a lobby group for planters. The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) on Thursday said estate owners may not be able to pay bonus to workers this year because of the loss of the premium second flush crop. Plucking and processing of tea leaves has been suspended because of the indefinite strike.

Estate owners will approach the state government for permission to withhold or reduce payment of bonus this year, said DTA chairman Binod Mohan, adding that estate owners might not be able to immediately raise wages either. Wage revision is due from 1 April for 55,000 workers.

Ashok Lohia, chairman of Chamong Tee Exports Pvt. Ltd, said not only will the gardens in Darjeeling incur a loss this year, they will take 3-4 years to turn the corner. The industry has yet to assess the actual loss, said Sanjay Bansal, chairman of the Ambootia Group. It is going to be much more than Rs150 crore, he added.