Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 02 11 PM IST

Mayawati’s resignation from Rajya Sabha accepted

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari accepted BSP chief Mayawati’s resignation today

PTI
BSP chief Mayawati resigned from the Rajya Sabha saying she was not allowed to speak on dalit issues in the House. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari has accepted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s resignation from the House.

On Tuesday, Mayawati had got angry and stormed out of the House after being told to conclude after three minutes her speech on violence in Saharanpur in UP some time back.

    Mayawati, whose term in the Upper House was till April next year, had said that she would resign as there was no point to be a member when she was not allowed to speak.

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has offered Mayawati a seat from Bihar.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 02 11 PM IST
    Topics: Mayawati Rajya Sabha Mayawati Resignation BSP Hamid Ansari

