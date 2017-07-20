Mayawati’s resignation from Rajya Sabha accepted

New Delhi: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari has accepted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s resignation from the House.

On Tuesday, Mayawati had got angry and stormed out of the House after being told to conclude after three minutes her speech on violence in Saharanpur in UP some time back.

Mayawati, whose term in the Upper House was till April next year, had said that she would resign as there was no point to be a member when she was not allowed to speak.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has offered Mayawati a seat from Bihar.