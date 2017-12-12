Retail inflation in November rises to 15-month-high of 4.88%, October IIP slows to 2.2%

Retail inflation in November rose to 4.88% as against 3.58% in October, mainly on account of rising fuel and food prices.

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation rose to a 15-month high in November while factory output slowed further in October.

Retail inflation based on the consumer price index rose to 4.88% in November as against 3.58% in October, mainly on account of rising fuel and food prices.

Separate data released by the government showed that India’s factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) slowed to 2.2% in October from an upwardly revised 4.14% in September.

In October, while mining output was stagnant, manufacturing and electricity grew at 2.47% and 3.2% respectively. Capital goods production, which indicates investment demand in the economy, grew for the third consecutive month in October, by 6.8%. However, consumer durable goods contracted for the second consecutive month at 6.9%.

Reserve Bank of India had flagged the upward pressure on inflation, including rising fuel prices and the increase in house rent allowance (HRA) to central government employees, in its monetary policy review earlier this month where it maintained status quo on policy rates.

“The impact of HRA given by the central government is expected to peak in December. The staggered impact of HRA increases by various state governments may push up housing inflation further in 2018, with attendant second order effects,” the central bank had said, adding that the recent rise in international crude oil prices may sustain, especially on account of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to maintain production cuts through next year.

“In such a scenario, any adverse supply shock due to geopolitical developments could push up prices even further,” it added.

Despite recent increase in prices of vegetables, some seasonal moderation is expected as winter arrivals kick in. Prices of pulses have continued to show a downward bias. The GST Council in its last meeting brought several retail goods and services to lower tax brackets, which should translate into lower retail prices, going forward.

On the whole, inflation is estimated in the range of 4.3-4.7% in Q3 and Q4 of this year, including the HRA effect of up to 35 basis points, with risks evenly balanced.