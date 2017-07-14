Gorkhaland protest: RPF office, police outpost, library set afire in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) office, a police outpost and a state-run library were set on fire in the Darjeeling hills as the indefinite strike demanding a separate Gorkhaland state entered its 30th day on Friday, police said.

As unrest simmered, Internet services remained suspended for the 27th day.

The RPF office in Kurseong and a police outpost in Sukhiapokhri were set afire in the early hours of the morning while the state-run library in Mirik sub-division was reduced to ashes by pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Thursday night, a police official said.

The Army continues to be deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada.

The Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) decided to postpone its fast-unto-death programme from 15 July due to the upcoming presidential elections.

“We have decided to postpone the programme of fast-unto- death as presidential elections are nearby. We’ll take a call on it at our next all-party meeting on 18 July,” a GMCC member told PTI.

The 30-member GMCC represents all hill-based parties, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Jan Andolan Party (JAP).