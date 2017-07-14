Gorkhaland protest: RPF office, police outpost, library set afire in Darjeeling
Protesters set an RPF office, a police outpost and a library on fire in Darjeeling as the indefinite strike for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 30th day
Darjeeling: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) office, a police outpost and a state-run library were set on fire in the Darjeeling hills as the indefinite strike demanding a separate Gorkhaland state entered its 30th day on Friday, police said.
As unrest simmered, Internet services remained suspended for the 27th day.
The RPF office in Kurseong and a police outpost in Sukhiapokhri were set afire in the early hours of the morning while the state-run library in Mirik sub-division was reduced to ashes by pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Thursday night, a police official said.
The Army continues to be deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada.
The Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) decided to postpone its fast-unto-death programme from 15 July due to the upcoming presidential elections.
“We have decided to postpone the programme of fast-unto- death as presidential elections are nearby. We’ll take a call on it at our next all-party meeting on 18 July,” a GMCC member told PTI.
The 30-member GMCC represents all hill-based parties, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Jan Andolan Party (JAP).