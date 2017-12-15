Sonia Gandhi retiring as Congress president, not from politics

Sonia Gandhi, who became Congress president in 1998, steered the 132-year-old party for 19 years. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi has retired as Congress president and not from politics, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Friday, dismissing speculation that she has quit public life.

According to Surjewala, Sonia Gandhi will hand over the baton to Rahul Gandhi but her “wisdom will continue to be the guiding light for the party”. When asked what role she will assume after Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress president, Sonia Gandhi said “my role is to retire”.

“Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos,” Surjewala tweeted. “Sonia Gandhi has retired as president of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light,” he added in another tweet.

Sonia Gandhi, who became Congress president in 1998, steered the 132-year-old party for 19 years. Rahul Gandhi is set to receive a formal certificate of being elected the Congress president unopposed from the party’s central election authority at a function at the AICC headquarters on Saturday.