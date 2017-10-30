 Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort faces charges in US election probe - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 06 18 PM IST

Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort faces charges in US election probe

Donald Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort will surrender to US federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election campaign
Reuters
A file photo of Paul Manafort. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of Paul Manafort. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will surrender to federal authorities later on Monday amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election campaign, CNN and The New York Times reported, citing unnamed people in the know.

The New York Times, citing someone involved in the case, said Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates was also told to surrender to US authorities.

Manafort was seen leaving his home early Monday morning, according to a Reuters witness, but it was unclear where he was headed.

First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 06 12 PM IST
Topics: Paul Manafort Donald Trump campaign manager US election probe Russia

