Protests erupt as VHP’s Ram Rajya rath yatra enters Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Protests erupted across the state and leaders of political parties and other organisations were arrested on Tuesday as the Ram Rajya rath yatra organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) entered Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), created ruckus in Tamil Nadu assembly and condemned the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government for allowing the yatra in the state.

While raising the issue in the Tamil Nadu assembly, DMK working president M.K. Stalin who is also the opposition leader, said the yatra will disturb communal harmony and affect law and order. “This is AIADMK government or BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government,” he asked.

DMK legislators, including Stalin, staged a protest in the assembly and were thrown out. They later staged a road roko and courted arrest.

Earlier in the day, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and 33 others, who were on the way to take part in the protests in Tirunelveli, were arrested near Madurai, reported The New Indian Express.

On Monday, Tirunelveli district collector Sandeep Nanduri imposed Section 144 from 19 to 23 March across Tirunelveli district. In the order, the collector said, “… it is necessary to promulgate orders under section 144 for the entire Tirunelveli district, and that even a minor incident in the Rathayathra along the entire route will snowball into a major communal clash with serious impact on the law and order situation in the district.”

Stalin, in a statement on Monday, said chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had vowed to contain religious extremism at a recent district collectors’ conference, had allowed the rath yatra.

“The BJP and its sister organisations are trying to nurture religious extremism in Tamil Nadu. But, in the land of Periyar and Anna, they will not succeed in their attempt,” he added.

The 41-day rath yatra was flagged off by Sree Ramadasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya on 13 February. The yatra will cover about 6,000 km, demanding construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Stalin had earlier stated that the rath yatra would amount to contempt of court as the Ram temple issue was pending before the Supreme Court.

The yatra that entered Puliyarai in Tirunelveli on Tuesday from Punalur in Kerala will pass through Sengottai, Ilangi, Tenkasi, Kadayanalloor, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanalloor, Sivagiri and proceed to Rameshwaram via Rajapalayam and Madurai.

On 22 March, the yatra will move to Kanyakumari from Rameshwaram through Tirunelveli.