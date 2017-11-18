Tax dept raids Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden home, searches Sasikala’s rooms

A file photo of deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Income Tax sleuths on Friday conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, a senior official said.

Following inputs, a search operation was launched in the office block and a room used by jailed and deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala at “Veda Nilayam,” the Poes Garden residence.

“We have not searched the entire Poes Garden premises. Our team went at 9pm and only Poongundran’s room, records room and other room used by Sasikala were searched,” the top Income Tax official told PTI.

Poongundran had served as an aide of the former chief minister. The seizure included a laptop and the search would be concluded soon, he added.

The search comes days after multi-city searches in 187 locations linked to ten income tax assesse groups which include those linked to Sasikala, her kin and some associates