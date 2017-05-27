| E-Paper
Last Modified: Sat, May 27 2017. 07 30 PM IST

President Xi Jinping says China needs to move to greener economic growth

Xi Jinping says China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country’s natural resources

Xi Jinping said China’s rapid economic growth had caused many environmental problems. Photo: Reuters
Beijing: China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country’s natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.

China’s air, water and soil pollution need to be tackled, he added, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said the country’s rapid economic growth had caused many environmental problems.

“Under these circumstances, we must exert significant efforts to reverse course,” he said. Reuters

First Published: Sat, May 27 2017. 07 30 PM IST