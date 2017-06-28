Jharkhand ministers take management lessons at IIM-A

Ahmedabad: A group of nine Jharkhand ministers are taking management and leadership lessons at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, which they say will help them deliver on their pre-poll promises.

The ministers, who were on a three-day study tour that started on Monday, have been imparted interactive lessons by the IIM-A faculty on leadership and ethics, cooperative movement, healthcare, education and public-private partnership, said professor Arvind Sahay.

The Jharkhand ministers, who are taking part in the ‘Management and Leadership for Good Governance’ programme, include Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Neera Yadav, C.P. Singh, Nikanth Singh Munda, Saryu Rai, Raj Paliwar, Louis Marandi, Amar Kumar Bauri and C.P. Chaudhary. Singh told reporters that the programme would “help us honour our pre-poll promises”.

“We make many promises ahead of elections. But we have to set priorities after coming to power as the resources are limited. Thus, such educational programmes would help us learn new things and come up with effective policies to honour our promises,” he added. Singh said the people of Jharkhand were expecting some sort of a “magic” from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which came to power in the state around two-and-a-half years ago.

“We are doing much better than any of the earlier governments. Earlier, the people never had any expectations from the state government. But now they are expecting us to do some sort of magic. Such a demand is obvious because the BJP is in power in the state as well as at the centre,” he added.

Rai informed that IIM-A would shortly open its innovation lab—an incubation centre to train young talent—at Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.