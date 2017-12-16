Coal scam: Madhu Koda awarded 3-year jail term

The court on Wednesday had convicted former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda (above), former coal secretary H.C. Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and Vijay Joshi of Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd.

New Delhi: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday awarded three-year jail term to former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in a coal block allocation scam and imposed a fine of Rs25 lakh on him.

The special court also awarded a three-year jail term to ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta and a fine of Rs1 lakh on him in the case.

Earlier, on Thursday, the convicts had requested the special CBI court judge Bharat Parashar that they be given minimum punishment, on the grounds of poor health, family obligations and full cooperation during the criminal proceedings.

Counsel for CBI V.K. Sharma, calling it a classic case of corruption, had urged the court to not show any leniency on the ground of ‘misplaced sympathy’.

The court on Wednesday had convicted Koda, former coal secretary H.C. Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and Vijay Joshi of Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

The CBI court found the accused guilty of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by public servants and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, and violation of provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The conviction pertains to irregularities in the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to VISUL in 2008.

VISUL had applied for allocation of the block on 8 January 2007 on the recommendation of the 36th screening committee. However, no such recommendation was given by the Jharkhand government or the steel ministry to VISUL. Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, allegedly concealed this fact from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who also headed the coal ministry at that time.

In 2015, CBI filed a charge-sheet before a special CBI judge against Koda and several others in the coal allocation scam. CBI alleged that Koda, along with his associates, had accepted bribes for illegal allocation of coal blocks.