Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers victims of 26/11 attacks, urges world to unite against terrorism

For over four decades, India had been raising the issue of terrorism, PM Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Having ignored India’s warnings about terrorism over the past four decades, other countries have now woken up to the threat and realised its destructive power now that it has landed on their “doorstep”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“Some years ago when India used to talk about terrorism to the world then there were some countries which didn’t take the threat seriously. But now when terrorism is at their doorstep, all the governments which believe in the principles of humanity, democracy believe that terrorism is one of the biggest challenges for peace,” Modi said in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Speaking on the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Modi paid homage to its victims—164 people were killed and more than 300 left wounded— saying India will always remember the sacrifices made by the people.

Modi described terrorism as a challenge to humanity, and called upon the world to unite in the fight against it. “The threat of terrorism will weaken the social fabric of the country and we should be more alert and aware against the threat of terrorism,” Modi added.

Modi also pointed out that 26 November is celebrated as Constitution Day, adding it was the “duty” of all Indians to follow the founding document, whose architect Bhim Rao Ambedkar had ensured that it worked for the benefit of all the sections of society.

“Equality and sensitivity towards all is represented in the Constitution. It protects the rights of poor, Dalits, backwards and oppressed classes, tribal, and women. It is our duty to follow the Constitution,” Modi said.

Modi said 5 December would be celebrated as World Soil Day because soil plays a very important role in the food chain.

“I want to tell all the farmers that if we want better crops, we have to look after the soil. If we look after the soil, it will look after us,” Modi said.