Governors panel submits report on best practices to President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Less than three months after it was set up, the Committee of Governors submitted a report on best practices to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. The report focuses on key work areas of development and the role that governors can play in taking this forward.

The report, titled ‘Rajyapal –Vikas Ke Rajdoot: Catalytic Role of Governors as Agents for Change in Society’, was overseen by the committee that was constituted in October last year during the 48th conference of governors.

The five member committee which oversaw the drafting of the report comprised E.S.L.Narasimhan (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana); Banwarilal Purohit (Tamil Nadu); Ram Naik (Uttar Pradesh); Tathagata Roy (Tripura) and Acharya Devvrat (Himachal Pradesh).

“This Committee was constituted to examine the role of Governors in taking forward the developmental process. In its report, it describes an action-outcome framework that can be adopted by Raj Bhavans in their role as change agents and lists out potential priorities,” said a release by the president’s office on Tuesday.

“The report emphasizes identifying priority areas along with activities that can help realise the objectives of Sarv Shrest Bharat (paramount India). It suggests Governors play a mentoring role in overall implementation of developmental schemes in their states,” it added.

The report deals with best practices that offices of governors have been adopting, issues and an action-outcome framework to deal with them.

Interestingly, speaking at the closing session of the 48th conference of governors in October last year, Kovind suggested that states and governors share information and deliberations on both achievements and problems between the states, to give a new dimension to co-operative federalism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too during remarks at the opening session of that conference highlighted how governors can be catalytic agents for change in the society. He had also urged the governors to take a lead in issues of cleanliness and bank loans for Dalits, tribals and women.