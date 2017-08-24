Govt dilutes Udan flight norms to boost connectivity

Air India and SpiceJet are among airlines that have the biggest fleet of regional planes under the Udan scheme. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has relaxed norms for its flagship regional flying scheme called Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) to allow for more connectivity, it said on Thursday.

These relaxation includes dilution of exclusivity clause that mandated that only one airline flies on one route in the initial years. The ministry has also diluted norms that restricted two airports in close proximity to participate in the bidding.

“Airlines have ordered 100 regional planes so second round will be even more interesting,” aviation secretary R.N. Choubey said at a press conference on Thursday, adding that the North East and Jammu and Kashmir will be the focus areas in this round.

Inexpensive regional air connectivity under the government’s Udan scheme will allow travellers to save time and enable the middle-class in small-town India to take their first flights. The scheme, whose name loosely translates as “let the common man fly”, has proposed that at least half of the seats on every flight are available under a fare cap of Rs2,500 per seat per hour of flying.

IndiGo has announced it plans to buy 50 ATR planes, while SpiceJet has also signed an letter of intent to buy 50 Bombardier Q400 regional planes.

Air India and SpiceJet are among airlines that have the biggest fleet of regional planes under this scheme. Jet Airways too flies on regional routes but did not participate in the first Udan round.

IndiGo, which is inducting ATR planes from November, is likely to participate in this round.

Five airlines including Air India, SpiceJet, Turbo Megha, Air Odisha and Air Deccan were allotted 128 routes to fly in the first round by March, but only 16 routes have been operationalised.

The eight under-served airports that have been connected in the first round are Gwalior, Kadapa, Pondicherry, Porbandar, Bhatinda, Kandla, Nanded and Shimla.

Air Odisha and Air Deccan have not been able to take off yet.

Choubey said the two new airlines will be able to do so by 30 September, when the six-month grace period ends.

These airlines are nearly starting from scratch, which means they will seek regulatory licences unlike Air India and SpiceJet which already had operational airline licences.

The ministry said the un-served and under-served airports to be connected shortly include Agra, Pathankot, Shillong, Bikaner, Ludhiana, Durgapur, Vidyanagar, Salem, Mysore, Jamshedpur, Cooch Behar, Kullu, Bhavnagar, Jalgaon, Jamnagar, Kolhapur, Pantnagar, Diu, Nasik (Ozar), Raigarh and Mundra.

The airports which need upgradation to host flights include Kanpur, Jaisalmer, Adampur, Raurkela, Burnpur, Utkela, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Mithapur, Neyveli and Solapur.

The ministry will require Rs300 crore this year to subsidise this scheme, Choubey said, adding that by 30 September, of the 43 airports which had to host Udan flights in the first round, 30 will be operationally ready.