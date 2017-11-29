North Korea says to make ‘important announcement’ at 9 pm: report

A man looks at a TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea’s missile launch, in Tokyo, Wednesday. The launch squashed speculation that North’s leader Kim Jong-Un may have held back for a negotiated solution to the nuclear standoff with the US. Photo: AP

Seoul: North Korea said it would make an “important announcement” on Wednesday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, after Pyongyang staged its first missile launch in more than two months.

Pyongyang’s state-run radio station said the announcement would be made at 0330 GMT (9pm) without providing details, Yonhap said.

The nuclear-armed North test-fired Wednesday morning a missile that could bring the entire continental United States within range, according to the South Korean and US governments.

An initial Pentagon assessment said the missile flew about 1,000 kilometres before landing within Japan’s maritime Economic Exclusive Zone.

The missile test—the first of any kind by the North since 15 September—drew swift condemnations from Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.

It also squashed speculation that the North’s leader Kim Jong-Un may have held back in a bid to open the door to a negotiated solution to the nuclear standoff with US President Donald Trump.