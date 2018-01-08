Indian Army thwarts China’s bid to build road near Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat also said the number of Chinese troops along the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector had also seen a reduction. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said Indian troops had thwarted attempts by Chinese engineering teams to build a road near the border town of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rawat said border personnel from both sides met two days ago in order to deliberate upon the matter. “The Tuting incident has been resolved,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Rawat also said the number of Chinese troops along the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector had also seen a reduction. The Doklam standoff was triggered last year when Chinese troops started building a road on the plateau that Bhutan claims as its territory. Indian troops stationed in Bhutan under a special security arrangement intervened to keep Chinese troops at bay.

India said the Chinese action changed the status quo, expressing concern that a road would allow China to cut off access to northeastern states. The 70-day standoff was resolved in August last year.