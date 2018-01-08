 Indian Army thwarts China’s bid to build road near Arunachal Pradesh - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics » Policy

Indian Army thwarts China’s bid to build road near Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said border personnel from India, China met two days ago in order to deliberate upon the matter
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 02 00 AM IST
Shaswati Das
Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat also said the number of Chinese troops along the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector had also seen a reduction. Photo: PTI
Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat also said the number of Chinese troops along the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector had also seen a reduction. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said Indian troops had thwarted attempts by Chinese engineering teams to build a road near the border town of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rawat said border personnel from both sides met two days ago in order to deliberate upon the matter. “The Tuting incident has been resolved,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Rawat also said the number of Chinese troops along the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector had also seen a reduction. The Doklam standoff was triggered last year when Chinese troops started building a road on the plateau that Bhutan claims as its territory. Indian troops stationed in Bhutan under a special security arrangement intervened to keep Chinese troops at bay.

India said the Chinese action changed the status quo, expressing concern that a road would allow China to cut off access to northeastern states. The 70-day standoff was resolved in August last year.

First Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 11 50 PM IST
Topics: Indian Army China Arunachal Pradesh road construction General Bipin Rawat

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »