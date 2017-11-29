 West Bengal government holds a state reception in honour of Ramnath Kovind - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 01 24 AM IST

West Bengal government holds a state reception in honour of Ramnath Kovind

Mamata Banerjee, who backed Meira Kumar in the presidential election, said the office of the president was above narrow political differences
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
West Bengal chief minister presented one of her own paintings, which President Ramnath Kovind said will keep at Rashtrapati Bhawn. Photo: PTI
West Bengal chief minister presented one of her own paintings, which President Ramnath Kovind said will keep at Rashtrapati Bhawn. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Burying political differences, the West Bengal government on Tuesday held a state reception in honour of Ramnath Kovind, who is visiting Kolkata for the first time since taking office as president earlier this year.

Though chief minster Mamata Banerjee backed opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the election, she said on Tuesday that the office of the president was above narrow political differences.

She presented one of her own paintings, which the president said he will keep at Rashtrapati Bhawn.

Kovind, in his speech, showered praise for West Bengal and its people, and acknowledged the country’s debt to revolutionaries from the state. It is the nation’s responsibility to lead West Bengal to a future as glorious as its past, Kovind said.

First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 01 24 AM IST
Topics: Ramnath Kovind President of India Mamata Banerjee West Bengal chief minister Kovind Kolkata visit

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share