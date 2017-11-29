West Bengal government holds a state reception in honour of Ramnath Kovind

West Bengal chief minister presented one of her own paintings, which President Ramnath Kovind said will keep at Rashtrapati Bhawn. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Burying political differences, the West Bengal government on Tuesday held a state reception in honour of Ramnath Kovind, who is visiting Kolkata for the first time since taking office as president earlier this year.

Though chief minster Mamata Banerjee backed opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the election, she said on Tuesday that the office of the president was above narrow political differences.

She presented one of her own paintings, which the president said he will keep at Rashtrapati Bhawn.

Kovind, in his speech, showered praise for West Bengal and its people, and acknowledged the country’s debt to revolutionaries from the state. It is the nation’s responsibility to lead West Bengal to a future as glorious as its past, Kovind said.