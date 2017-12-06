पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी दाहोद, गुजरात में चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहें है। #BJPWaveInGujarat https://t.co/3EaxUr9VAe— BJP (@BJP4India) December 6, 2017
Gujarat election LIVE: PM Modi addresses BJP’s campaign rally in Dahod
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address BJP’s campaign rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang today. Here are the latest updates
Highlights
- 2.45 pm ISTPM Modi addresses election rally in Dahod
- 1.32 pm ISTI will not be silent on triple talaq, says PM Modi
- 1.26 pm ISTWhy Kapil Sibal links Ram Mandir with elections, asks PM Modi in Dhandhuka
- 1.17 pm ISTPM Modi questions Kapil Sibal’s stand on Ayodhya issue
- 1.08 pm ISTCongress has done greatest injustice to Sardar Patel, Babasahed Ambedkar, says PM Modi
- 1.04 pm ISTPM Modi’s campaign schedule for 6 December
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign rally in Dahod on Wednesday. The Prime Minister earlier addressed a public rally in Dhandhuka where he targeted the Congress on the Ayodhya issue, especially over Kabil Sibal’s argument in the Supreme Court yesterday that the final hearing in the case should be held in July 2019 after the General Elections. Sibal is representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the case. PM Modi is later scheduled to address another campaign rally in Netrang in Saurashtra ahead of the first phase of voting on 9 December. “We had earlier announced that the prime minister will be in Gujarat on December 6, 8 and 9 to address 12 rallies. Tomorrow’s rally in Surat was supposed to be the last among the four scheduled rallies. The Surat rally has been now postponed to December 7,” PTI quoted a BJP leader as saying.Here are the latest updates and developments from the Gujarat elections 2017:
- 2.45 pm IST PM Modi addresses election rally in Dahod
- 1.32 pm IST I will not be silent on triple talaq, says PM ModiPM Modi on triple talaq issue: “When Triple Talaq matter was in SC, Government had to put their affidavit, newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of UP polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections. I am clear that on Triple Talaq I will not be silent. Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women...elections come later humanity comes first.”
- 1.26 pm IST Why Kapil Sibal links Ram Mandir with elections, asks PM Modi in Dhandhuka
Congress MP Kapil Sibal argued in SC yesterday to postpone the hearing on Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya till 2019. Why does he have to link Ram Mandir with elections? Is such thinking proper? Congress should answer : PM @narendramodi— BJP (@BJP4India) December 6, 2017
- 1.17 pm IST PM Modi questions Kapil Sibal’s stand on Ayodhya issueTargeting Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his arguments made during the Ayodhya case hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, PM Modi said, he has “no objection that Kapil Sibal is fighting on behalf of Muslim community but how can he say do not find a solution to this (Ayodhya issue) until next election? How is it connected to Lok Sabha elections?”“BJP in Gujarat has ended the ‘Tanker Raj.’ Tanker business was firmly in the hands of Congress leaders and their families,” says PM Modi in Dhandhuka. (ANI)
- 1.08 pm IST Congress has done greatest injustice to Sardar Patel, Babasahed Ambedkar, says PM ModiPM Modi in Dhandhuka says, “one family has done greatest injustice to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. When Pandit Nehru’s influence on the Congress was complete, the Congress ensured that Dr. Ambedkar found it tough to join the Constituent Assembly. (ANI)
- 1.04 pm IST PM Modi’s campaign schedule for 6 December
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 6 दिसंबर 2017 को गुजरात में चुनावी जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। लाइव देखें https://t.co/AUnDtCPVFL पर || लाइव सुननें के लिए 02245014501 पर pic.twitter.com/wOd1YDg0Qd— BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2017
First Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 01 17 PM IST
