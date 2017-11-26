Uttar Pradesh civic polls: MLAs sweating it out to ensure BJP’s win

Polling officials with election voting machines in Ghaziabad on Saturday on the eve of second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the saffron party emerges victorious in the ongoing urban local bodies polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assigned tasks to 31 MLAs, whose Assembly constituencies do not have a nagar panchayat or nagar palika parishad within their limits.

“Different tasks have been assigned to the 31 MLAs, ranging from actively campaigning for the party candidates to organising various events to galvanise public support for the party,” state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said. “Take for example Satish Chandra Dwivedi. He is an MLA from the Itwa Assembly constituency in Siddharthanagar district. But, since there is no nagar panchayat or nagar palika parishad in Itwa, he has been engaged in party activities in the neighbouring Basti district,” he added.

When contacted, Dwivedi said, “From election management to the other tasks, I have discharged whatever duty was assigned to me by the party.” Asserting that the saffron party’s show had been great in the first phase of the urban local bodies election, he exuded confidence that it would “sweep” the polls.

According to the State Election Commission, 24 districts have already voted in the first phase of the polls on 22 November, while 25 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 26 districts will go to the polls on 29 November.

The counting of votes polled for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats will be taken up on 1 December. Over 3.36 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise at 36,269 polling booths. These polls, which are being held eight months after the BJP came to power in the state with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government.

Though the BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban constituencies, the acid test for chief minister Adityanath would be to match up to the saffron party’s show in the Assembly election. In 2012, the BJP had swept the mayoral polls, winning 10 of the 12 posts of mayor in the state. Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma is now a deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, in a statement issued said, “The feedback we had received from the party workers after the voting ended in the first phase (of the urban local bodies polls) was indeed very encouraging. The BJP is going to bag three-fourths of all the seats in these polls.”

Exuding confidence that the ruling party was going to sweep the urban local bodies polls in the state, first-time MLA Pankaj Singh said, “For BJP workers, every election is a challenge. But, I am confident that the party will sweep the urban local bodies polls as it had done in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the 2017 UP Assembly election.” Singh has been actively campaigning for the party in Lucknow and Bareilly.

In the first phase of polling, over 52% voting was recorded, with Congress bastion Amethi logging a high turnout of 68.44% and Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur registering the lowest poll percentage. The polling had passed off peacefully in all the 24 districts. Mayoral polls were also held for five municipal corporations—Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Meerut.

According to the State Election Commission, the overall polling percentage in the first phase stood at 52.59. In 2012, the polling percentage in these districts was 46.1. The highest polling in the first phase was recorded in Hamirpur, which had witnessed a 69.59% turnout, followed by Amethi. PTI