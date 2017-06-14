AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2017 question paper was not leaked: panel

New Delhi: The question paper of the MBBS online entrance examination of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS )was not leaked though some candidates cheated in a particular centre with the help of some officials, a panel formed to probe how snapshots of the test came out in public has said.

According to a highly-placed source at AIIMS, there will be no delay and the results of the entrance exam will be out tonight. The AIIMS committee in its report has stated that some candidates had indulged in cheating in connivance with the officials of the examination centre in Uttar Pradesh and has recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

The source said the premier medical institute through its internal mechanism has identified the candidates and the centre. The entrance examination for the MBBS course was conducted on 28 May at various centres across the country and around 2.8 lakh students appeared in it.

Once declared, the AIIMS entrance exam results 2017 will be available on the official website aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS. On 31 May, Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that the question papers of this year’s entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked following which the institute had constituted the committee to probe the issue.

Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination. He claimed to have received the question paper screenshots from a source who said these were leaked from a college in Lucknow when the online test was on. Rai had also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.