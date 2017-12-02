Health ministry directs hospitals to ensure beds for swine flu patients

Union health minister J.P. Nadda said early detection, reporting and proper categorization of patients was critical for swine flu management, Photo: HT

New Delhi: With the onset of winter, the ministry of health has geared up to tackle swine flu cases.

Health minister J.P. Nadda on Friday directed central government institutions and states to make sure that an adequate number of beds are set aside to admit swine flu patients. Nadda also asked them to ensure the availability of swine flu medicines and vaccines.

The Union health ministry has already issued advisories during the year to the states and the situation is being monitored on a weekly basis. “The ministry has also undertaken adequate steps to augment capacity of health facilities, to manage cases of swine flu and have further strengthened its testing facilities,” Nadda, who chaired a high-level meeting on swine flu on Friday, said.

Nadda said that early detection, reporting and proper categorization of patients was critical for swine flu management.

“All cases which require hospitalization shall be monitored intensively both at district and State level so as to ensure that fatalities can be avoided. Availability of sufficient functional ventilators for critical case management is important and states shall be advised accordingly,” Nadda said.