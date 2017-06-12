Monsoon hits Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai: The south-west monsoon has reached Mumbai and also covered parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Nashik districts, an official said.

“The south-west monsoon has covered the entire Konkan region, including Mumbai. In North Madhya Maharashtra, it has reached up to Pune and Nashik districts. In Marathwada, its reach is restricted to Parbhani district only,” Sunitha Devi, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune told PTI on Monday. The monsoon is yet to cover the rest of Maharashtra, she added.

The monsoon also arrived in Kolkata on Monday, three days behind schedule. The south-west monsoon has advanced into most parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, G.K. Das, regional director, IMD, said.

Pre-monsoon showers lashed parts of Rajasthan even as Barmer at 43.2 degrees Celsius recorded the highest temperature in that state.

Sallopat in Banswara recorded 3 cm of rainfall, while Banswara city and Jhadol in Udaipur recorded rainfall of 2 cm each.