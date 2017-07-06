Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 03 34 PM IST

UK foreign minister Boris Johnson wants to tweet like Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s approach to politics ‘has gripped the imagination of people around the world’, Boris Johnson said, joking that he’ll like to tweet as much as the US president

Elisabeth O’Leary
Donald Trump has engaged people in politics in a way we haven’t seen for a long time, said Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump has engaged people in politics in a way we haven’t seen for a long time, said Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

Edinburgh: Donald Trump’s approach to politics “has gripped the imagination of people around the world”, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, joking that he would like to be allowed to tweet as much as the US president.

Johnson, famous for his gaffe-prone diplomacy, laughed off a question from the BBC about Trump being “pretty unpredictable and a bit scary”.

More From Livemint »

    “I think actually that Donald Trump’s approach to politics has been something that has gripped the imagination of people around the world,” Johnson said.

    “(Trump) has engaged people in politics in a way we haven’t seen for a long time with his tweets and all the rest of it. I certainly wouldn’t be allowed to tweet in a way that he does much as I might like to,” he said.

    “I can see my foreign office minders here looking extremely apprehensive.” Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 03 34 PM IST
    Topics: Donald Trump Boris Johnson Twitter Donald Trump tweet British foreign minister

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share