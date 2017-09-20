Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 02 34 PM IST

China says North Korea issue should be resolved peacefully

China’s foreign ministry has said UN resolutions are clear that the Korean peninsula issue should be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means
Philip Wen
US President Donald Trump during his UN speech warned he would ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if threatened. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump during his UN speech warned he would ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if threatened. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday UN resolutions are clear that the Korean peninsula issue should be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means, after US President Donald Trump warned he would “totally destroy” North Korea if threatened.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. Reuters

