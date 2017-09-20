China says North Korea issue should be resolved peacefully
China’s foreign ministry has said UN resolutions are clear that the Korean peninsula issue should be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means
Beijing: China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday UN resolutions are clear that the Korean peninsula issue should be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means, after US President Donald Trump warned he would “totally destroy” North Korea if threatened.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 02 34 PM IST
Topics: China North Korea US Donald Trump UN
