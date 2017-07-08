Russia will not meddle in German election: Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not interfere in Germany’s September polls, adding that Moscow and Berlin have ‘good relations’
Hamburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will not interfere in parliamentary elections in Germany that are due to be held in September, adding that Moscow and Berlin have “good relations”.
Putin also told reporters after the G20 summit in Hamburg that the Russian Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline project is in the interest of Germany and the whole of Europe. Reuters
First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 47 PM IST
