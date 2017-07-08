Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 47 PM IST

Russia will not meddle in German election: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not interfere in Germany’s September polls, adding that Moscow and Berlin have ‘good relations’

Vladimir Soldatkin
Vladimir Putin also said, after the G20 summit, that the Russian Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline project is in Germany’s interest. Photo: AFP
Vladimir Putin also said, after the G20 summit, that the Russian Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline project is in Germany’s interest. Photo: AFP

Hamburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will not interfere in parliamentary elections in Germany that are due to be held in September, adding that Moscow and Berlin have “good relations”.

Putin also told reporters after the G20 summit in Hamburg that the Russian Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline project is in the interest of Germany and the whole of Europe. Reuters

    First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 47 PM IST
    Topics: Vladimir Putin Russia Germany German election G20 Summit

