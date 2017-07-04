Tamil Nadu to launch ‘Amma Health Radio Service’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will launch the “Amma Health Radio Service” to provide awareness messages on public health, health minister C. Vijayabaskar announced in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The initiative will provide awareness messages on public health through specialist doctors and experts and take measures during emergency situations and disasters, he said. On the vaccination front, he said Rs3,000 worth rota virus vaccination will be provided free of cost to 11 lakh children in the state. Immunization services will be made available on all days of the week in all pediatric departments of all Government Medical College hospitals, he informed.

Also, 893 ice-lined refrigerators and 803 deep freezers will be supplied to government primary health centres for storage of immunization materials. Online birth certificates to the beneficiaries will be now extended to all the districts as was being done in Chennai Corporation areas, he said. As part of measures to strengthen infrastructure in government hospitals, he said as many as 1,224 MBBS doctors, 600 specialty doctors, 700 staff nurses will be recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, 137 assistant surgeons (siddha, ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga and naturopathy), 333 pharmacists, 1,234 lab technicians, 179 ECG technicians, physiotherapists, x-ray technicians and ophthalmic technicians will be appointed. A “drug inventory stock management system” will be established to track the supply and availability of drugs in the government health facilities at a cost of Rs29 lakh, he said.

A “state cardiac policy,” and “state cancer policy,” will be developed, the minister said. While the cardiac policy was aimed at reducing the incidence, morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular diseases, the one pertaining to cancer was to achieve one-third reduction in the premature deaths caused by cancer in both pediatric and adult populations by 2030, he said.