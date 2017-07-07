Hope Malabar exercises not directed against third nation: China

Beijing: China on Friday guardedly reacted to Malabar exercises between the navies of India, the US and Japan, saying it has “no objection” to normal cooperation and hoped that it was not directed against any third country.

“As we have said before, we have no objection to normal bilateral relationship and cooperation among relevant countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media briefing in Beijing today.

More From Livemint »

Reports said the annual naval exercises involving the aircraft carriers of the US, Indian and Japanese navies would be held 9 June in the Indian Ocean.

India’s INS Vikramaditya along with US aircraft carrier Nimitiz and Japan’s helicopter carrier Izumo were due to take part in the exercises involving frontline ships and aircraft, stated to be biggest involving the three countries.

“We hope that this kind of relationship and cooperation will not be directed against third country and that it will be conducive to the regional peace and security,” Geng said.

Chinese official media in the past alleged that the exercises were aimed at China. PTI