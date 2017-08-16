Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Indira Canteen’ in Bengaluru

The Indira Canteen, launched by Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, will serve three meals a day. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the ‘Indira Canteen’ scheme, dedicated to former Prime minister Indira Gandhi—a state government initiative to provide food at low cost to cater to the urban poor.

The canteen, located in Kanakana Palya (Jayanagar) in Bengaluru, is one of 101 such that opened across various locations in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The canteens are loosely modelled on the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s “Amma canteens”. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is aiming to push its populist agenda in a city where its main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to have a strong presence in terms of assembly seats.

Gandhi said that the canteens will ensure that the poorest sections of the society will not go hungry. He said that millions in Bengaluru, including construction workers and small shop owners, will be able to afford a meal in the city because of the canteens.

The Indira Canteen will serve all three meals unlike the Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu which only serve breakfast and lunch.

In his budget speech earlier this year, Siddaramaiah announced “Namma Canteens” in all 198 wards of Bengaluru which would serve breakfast at Rs5 and lunch and dinner at Rs10. The name was later changed to Indira Canteens.

So far, Siddaramaiah’s Indira Canteens—the scheme has a budget of Rs100 crore—have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. There has been talk of misuse of funds, and the canteens have come under fire for their location (some are inside parks and temples, and a few have come up in place of heritage structures). The state government has been in a hurry to set up these canteens ahead of next year’s state elections. Siddaramaiah also announced the setting up of similar “Saviruchi” canteens in other parts of the state (across 30 districts) this year.

“Programmes for the poor must be done in a hurry,” Siddaramaiah said, clarifying that no playground or park was illegally encroached to set up the canteens.

Siddaramaiah said that the remaining 97 canteens will be inaugurated on 2 October.

Other political parties like the Janata Dal (Secular) have also forayed into the subsidised food service venture. T.A. Sharavana, JD(S) member of Karnataka legislative council opened the first such venture, “Namma Devegowda Appaji Canteen”, in Bengaluru on 2 August.

Also read: JD (S) to launch Appaji Canteen in Bengaluru today

The popularity of Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu inspired similar ventures in other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh but without the same success.

Political analyst Chandan Gowda said that subsidised food services in urban areas is a populist move aimed at poor and lower middle class voters in the city.