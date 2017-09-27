Bali volcano: Nearly 100,000 flee as tremors intensify
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said that more than 96,000 people have fled the area around the Mount Agung volcano in Bali
Bali: The exodus from a menacing volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali is nearing 100,000 people as hundreds of tremors from the mountain are recorded daily.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Wednesday that more than 96,000 people have fled the area around the Mount Agung volcano.
It says a monitoring center recorded more than 800 earthquakes so far Wednesday and thin smoke has been observed rising 50 meters (160 feet) above the crater.
The volcano last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,100 people.
Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nguroho said the chances of an eruption are “quite big,” although experts can’t predict when with certainty.
First Published: Wed, Sep 27 2017. 05 31 PM IST
Topics: Bali Volcano Mount Agung Bali Bali tourism Indonesia
Latest News »
- Cabinet gives nod for pacts by Exim Bank under Brics mechanism
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank plans to raise Rs800 crore via rights issue
- Air India ties up with PNB, IndusInd for Rs3,250 crore loan
- Govt approves Rs25,000 crore internal security scheme
- Priyanka Chopra among top 10 highest paid female TV actors: Forbes
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share