News in Numbers: India saw 927 terror attacks in 2016, says US report

Rs16,347.5 crore

What is it? The amount broadcaster Star India Pvt. Ltd bid for and won all the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five seasons between 2018 and 2022.

Why is it important? This is the biggest rights sale in the history of cricket. Not only was the company the only one to put in a global consolidated bid but its consolidated bid amount was greater than the sum of the top individual bids in all categories of the media rights on offer. The huge bid amount comes at a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which owns the IPL, is battling an administrative crisis. Interestingly, the average annual media rights of the IPL in the next five seasons is almost equivalent to the combined annual media rights of three cricket boards—the BCCI, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia.

Tell me more: Sony Pictures was the highest in the category of television rights with a bid amount of Rs11,050 crore, as compared to Rs6,196 crore by Star India. Facebook bid the highest (Rs3,900 crore) in the IPL media rights category, while telecom firm Reliance Jio Infocomm bid Rs3,075.72 crore for the same.

927

What is it? The number of terrorist attacks India witnessed in 2016, according to the US State Department’s ‘Country Report on Terrorism’.

Why is it important? India was ranked the third in terms of the number of terrorist attack, higher than Pakistan, which witnessed 734 attacks. This assumes significance as the Brics Summit 2017 issued a declaration to strengthen cooperation against some terrorist organisations such as the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in what is being seen as a diplomatic victory for India. These terror groups have been included for the first time in Brics’ joint declaration. India holds LeT responsible for cross-border attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, while JeM was blamed for an attack on Indian Parliament in 2001.

Tell me more: India has repeatedly asked Pakistan, which has not been explicitly mentioned in the declaration, to take action against these groups but the latter has always denied its involvement in any of the attacks, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and has claimed to be a victim itself.

87,000

What is it? The number of Rohingya Muslims that have fled to Bangladesh in the last 10 days, according to estimates by the United Nations (UN).

Why is it important? The Rohingya, who are a stateless Muslim ethnic minority, have faced persecution in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state, at the hands of troops and Buddhist mobs who have torched their villages and attacked civilians. They have often been described as the most persecuted people on earth. Myanmar’s national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been blamed for not coming out in support of the Rohingyas and has also come under diplomatic pressure from Muslim-dominated countries such as Turkey and Pakistan to protect the ethnic minority.

Tell me more: With the newest estimate of 87,000, the total number of Rohingyas who have sought shelter in Bangladesh totals to 174,000 and this has put immense pressure on aid agencies and communities already taking care of refugees who had come to the country after previous cases of violence in Myanmar.

49

What is it? The number of children who died allegedly due to lack of oxygen in a government hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the last one month.

Why is it important? The incident looks like a replica of what happened in Gorakhpur, where more than 60 children died because of lack of oxygen in less than a month. The 12 units of special newborn care unit at the Ram Manohar Lohia (Mahila) Hospital, Farrukhabad, has only one doctor—grossly inadequate to deal with patient load.

Tell me more: The deaths came to light after a preliminary enquiry conducted by District Magistrate J.K. Jain found 30 deaths were due to “perinatal asphyxia”— deprivation of oxygen to a newborn.

84

What is it? The number of predatory journals (substandard or fraudulent) in the list of 38,653 approved journals by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which regulates higher education in India.

Why is it important? Predatory journals don’t follow rigorous peer review before publishing the research article, and often charge researchers for publishing their work. Apart from research students, lecturers and professors working in colleges and universities are required to publish a certain number of their research work in approved journals before they can be considered for promotion.

Tell me more: At least 10% of research articles published from India between 2013 and 2015 are published in predatory journals.

