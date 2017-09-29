Mumbai stampede kills 22 on foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road, Parel railway station

Police controlling the crowds at Elphinston Road railway station, where 22 commuters have feared dead due to stampede. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: At least 22 people were killed and several injured in a rush hour stampede on a foot overbridge (FOB) linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai Friday morning, BMC disaster control room said.

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the FOB was heavily crowded, a Mumbai police official said.

Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths caused by the stampede and said the situation was being monitored continuously.

The prime minister said railways minister Piyush Goyal was in Mumbai taking stock of the situation and ensuring all assistance. “My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai.

Prayers with those who are injured,” Modi tweeted. “Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance,” he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the railways minister has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede

Fifteen people were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel, the official said. Those injured were taken to various hospitals, he said.

Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.