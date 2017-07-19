Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 08 48 AM IST

US expresses concern over India-China border stand-off

US urges both India and China to work together to try to come up with some sort of arrangement for peace after border stand-off in the Sikkim sector

Lalit K. Jha
China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on 16 June. Photo: Reuters
China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on 16 June. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

Washington: The US has expressed concern over India-China border stand-off in the Sikkim sector and urged both countries to work together to try to come up with some sort of arrangement for peace.

“I know that the US is concerned about the ongoing situation there,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference. She was responding to questions on India China border standoff in the Sikkim sector for more than a month now.

More From Livemint »

    “We believe that both parties, both sides should work together to try to come up with some better sort of arrangement for peace,” Nauert said.

    China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on 16 June. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. PTI

    First Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 08 48 AM IST
    Topics: India China standoff Dokalam India China Sikkim

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share