As PM Modi celebrates 3 years in power, here’s what friends and foes are saying

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that three years of his government has seen concrete steps that have “transformed” the lives of the people. He put out the statistics related to various sectors to show comparisons between 2014 and now.

But not everyone is on the same page as Modi and many opposition leaders have criticised and questioning the government’s achievements. Here’s is who has said what on the BJP-led NDA govt’s third anniversary.

■ President Pranab Mukherjee: “No doubt in the contemporary period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most effective communicators and perhaps can be compared with other illustrious prime ministers like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi who communicated on their principle, on their ideas accepting the Parliamentary form of government and particularly to have a secular Constitution,” he said while addressing a book release event on the third anniversary of NDA government.

■ Rahul Gandhi: “When they fail to deliver they divide and distract. But anger and hatred will not convert into jobs or solutions,” the Congress vice-president tweeted.

■ Kamal Nath: “The future of this country is dark from the economic point of view and from the social point of view. The country had never been so divided. The country is on the verge of seeing strife in the future,” the former Parliamentary affairs minister said.

■ Amit Shah: “We have succeeded in bringing multifold change in the national politics. The UP elections have underlined it. We have virtually finished casteism, family rule and appeasement,” PTI quoted the BJP president as saying.

■ Shobha Oza: “Modi government’s three years have been a story of broken promises and shattered dreams. We can sum up their three years as bravado, rhetoric and hyperbole,” she told reporters. No wonder, the government is spending over Rs 2000 crore in celebrating non-performance,” PTI quoted the All India Mahila Congress chief as saying.

She added that media management, propaganda, platitudes and acronyms had been the only success stories during the BJP rule.

■ Shivraj Singh Chouhan: “For the first time, the country has got such a Prime Minister who is turning our diversities that were once considered as our weakness, into our strength. On this occasion, I heartily congratulate honourable Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” PTI quoted the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

■ Omar Abdullah: “PM Modi has many achievements to boast of after 3 years and it would be petty to deny them but J&K remains a dark blot that’s getting darker,” the National Conference leader wrote on Twitter.

■ Raghubar Das: “On behalf of the people of Jharkhand, I congratulate the prime minister and his Cabinet ministers on completion of three years. I can tell that maximum people admit that the country is secure under the leadership of Modi,” PTI quoted the Jharkhand chief minister said.