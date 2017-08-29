Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 05 43 PM IST

Trump says “all options are on the table” for North Korea

US President Donald Trump said all options were on the table after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan
Susan HeaveyDavid Alexander
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg

Washington: US President Donald Trump said all options to respond to North Korea were on the table after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan earlier on Tuesday.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour,” Trump said in the statement released by the White House.

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table,” Trump said.

First Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 05 43 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump North Korea missile test North Korea White House Japan

