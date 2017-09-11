CBI to give fresh summons to Lalu Yadav, son Tejaswi in graft case

The FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, abused his official position. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former union railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav will not appear before the CBI on Monday and Tuesday respectively for questioning in connection with alleged graft in giving the maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Yadav has cited his ongoing court case in Ranchi while Tejashwi has said he has a prior political commitment while expressing inability to appear before the agency on the date of summons—11 and 12 September—issued by the CBI, the sources said.

“We will work out new dates for fresh summons,” said an official on Monday. The RJD leader was asked to appear for questioning at the agency headquarters on Monday while Tejaswi was summoned for Tuesday, the CBI sources said. It is alleged that Yadav as railway minister handed over maintenance of two railway hotels, BNR Ranchi and Puri, to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a “benami” company.

The FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhars, acquired a “high value premium land” through “benami” company Delight and, as a quid pro quo, dishonestly and fraudulently managed the leasing BNRs at Ranchi and Puri to the company of the Kochhars.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi and Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, former union minister. Others accused in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and the owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then-managing director P.K. Goel.