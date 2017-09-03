Shiv Pratap Shukla, a Yogi Adityanath rival, named minister of state for finance

Shiv Pratap Shukla was state prisons minister under the Kalyan Singh-led BJP government in 1996-98. Photo: PIB

In what is seen as a political balancing act in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, was named minister of state in the ministry of finance in Sunday’s union cabinet reshuffle.

Rajya Sabha member from the state, Shukla, 65, who is currently vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, is well known for his rivalry with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a May 2016 Times of India piece, “at one point of time, Adityanath was so much annoyed with Shukla that he backed Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal as Gorakhpur MLA candidate in 2002 assembly election, while Shukla was BJP’s candidate. Adityanath managed to secure Dr Agrawal’s win from Gorakhpur city, further increasing the gap between Shukla and Adityanath.”

Shukla then rose to some prominence only during Laxmikant Bajpai’s regime as state BJP chief. He was appointed state BJP vice president in February 2012 under the presidency of Surya Pratap Shahi.

Shukla was state prisons minister under the Kalyan Singh-led BJP government in 1996-98. Before he became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, Shukla was an MLA for four consecutive terms: 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996.

A law graduate from Gorakhpur University, he was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency.