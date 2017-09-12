Bill to double tax-free gratuity to Rs20 lakh for government, private employees cleared

The current upper ceiling on gratuity for private sector and government employees under the Payment of Gratuity Act is Rs10 lakh. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday approved an amendment bill that seeks to double tax-free gratuity for private sector and government employees to Rs20 lakh.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to introduction of the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017, in Parliament,” an official statement said. The amendment will put the maximum limit of gratuity of employees in the private sector, public sector undertakings and autonomous organizations under the government who are not covered under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, at par with central government employees, which is Rs20 lakh.

The current upper ceiling on gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act is Rs10 lakh. The provisions for central government employees under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, with regard to gratuity are also similar. Before implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the ceiling under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, was Rs10 lakh.

However, post rollout, in the case of government servants, the ceiling stands at Rs20 lakh, effective 1 January 2016. Considering inflation and wage increase even in the case of employees engaged in the private sector, the government is of the view that the entitlement of gratuity should be revised for employees who are covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

Accordingly, the government initiated the process for amendment to the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, which applies to establishments employing 10 or more persons. The main purpose for enacting this Act is to provide social security to workmen after retirement, whether it is because of rules of superannuation, or physical disablement or impairment of vital parts of the body. Therefore, the Gratuity Act serves as a key social security legislation to wage earners in industries, factories and establishments.