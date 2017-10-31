Siddaramaiah launches app to connect with voters ahead of Karnataka assembly polls

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also launched a GPS (global positioning system)-embedded farmer crop survey mobile app on Tuesday to provide information on crop sowing and other information of interest to farmers. File photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched a citizens connect mobile app to communicate directly with voters in the state ahead of assembly elections next year.

All major political parties in Karnataka, including the ruling Congress party, are focusing on online initiatives to connect and engage with tech-savvy voters in a state whose capital Bengaluru is reputed to be India’s Silicon Valley.

“This app will help people connect directly with the chief minister,” Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

The newly launched app will contain information on the chief minister’s speeches, videos, government programmes and updates, feedback on various state projects and their progress.

Siddaramaiah also launched a GPS (global positioning system)-embedded farmer crop survey mobile app on Tuesday to provide information on crop sowing and other information of interest to farmers.

The Congress is tapping social media and other online platforms to connect directly with the voters in Karnataka. The absence of a digital outreach by the party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was partly blamed for its defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which used social media to its advantage.

“The intention of creating this app is to help in effective planning and implementation of schemes and programmes, while providing a venue for the CM to directly interact with the people and encourage their active involvement and participation in the process of governance,” the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Congress leadership has been encouraging its politicians to take to social media to communicate with voters. Film actress Divya Spandana, popularly known by her screen name Ramya, is in charge of social media and digital communications for the Congress party.

Siddaramaiah, who communicated his government’s initiatives and views through the official handle (@cmofkarnataka), also opened a personal Twitter account (@siddaramaiah) in August to connect with the urban and tech-savvy population.

The personal account was to differentiate between his party and personal views from that of the government’s after he was criticized for using his official Twitter account to attack opposition political parties.

“We have utilized both digital and traditional platforms to the best of their potential. We have employed a data-driven approach where we analyse large data sets about our audience based on various parameters. Our offline events have witnessed an increased footfall due to online engagement with the digital audience. We are also gathering data about our voters offline and build unified audience profiles for better targeting,” Divya Spandana said in an earlier e-mail response to Mint.

In March this year, Siddaramaiah had launched Prati Bimba (meaning reflection)—a website to highlight the achievements, status and progress of various government policies and programmes. The website was meant to serve as a tool to improve efficiency in governance, transparency and accountability and will also allow citizens to track the status of various projects.