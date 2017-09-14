Democrats say they have deal with Donald Trump on young immigrants
Washington: The top House and Senate Democrats say they have reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements — not including Trump’s coveted border wall.
The agreement represents the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition. It was announced by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi late Wednesday following a White House dinner.
It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Barack Obama’s policy.
The White House quickly pushed back against any suggestion that Trump’s long-sought border wall was put in peril as a result of the talks
