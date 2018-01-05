FIR ordered against former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Thomas Chandy was forced to step down as state transport minister on 15 November. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: A district vigilance court in Kerala on Thursday asked the police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Thomas Chandy, who was forced to step down as state transport minister on 15 November.

The Kottayam district court’s order came a day after a preliminary probe by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau found that Chandy could be booked for corruption.

The probe found illegalities at Chandy’s lake-side resort in Alappuzha, including possible violations of environmental laws and encroachment of government land, Malayalam Manorama newspaper reported. Chandy’s spokesperson declined to comment.

The development will be crucial for NCP’s Kerala unit, where he remains influential. After Chandy’s exit, his portfolio was assumed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The party had earlier said that it is pinning its hope on the court giving a clean chit to Chandy, so he could return to the cabinet. Chandy’s resignation followed public furore over the same allegations.

While dismissing a petition filed by Chandy against an official probe which suggested a detailed investigation against him, Kerala high court asked why the government had not sacked him for opposing an official probe.

The court also asked the minister to step down and face the law as a common man, following which the second largest partner in the ruling coalition, Communist Party of India (CPI), refused to take part in a cabinet meeting citing Chandy’s presence. At this point, Vijayan asked him to step down.