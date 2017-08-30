Mumbai rains: Business drops by 50% in Masjid Bunder as customers stay away

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashed the city. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Even as the heavy rains receded on Wednesday, consumers stayed away, causing business to drop by over 50% in Masjid Bunder, India’s largest wholesale market, in the heart of Mumbai.

The State Disaster Management Authority said rains in the city, which came to a standstill following an incessant downpour on Tuesday, are likely to be less intense on Wednesday, according to a PTI report.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashed the city.

Suburban train services on all three lines—Western, Central and Harbour—stopped around 1pm, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on trains or stations. On Wednesday, the three lines had resumed services by 12pm but were running almost empty as people stayed away given the advisory by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to stay back home unless there is an emergency.

“Wholesale market is closed today. The staff had not reached home yesterday and has not come to work today,” said Bharat Jain, 52, a distributor for consumer packaged goods companies like Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Marico Ltd, in Masjid Bunder.

Even consumers stayed away. “Business is down by over 50% as consumers are not there,” says Tarun Jain, 38 a distributor for Gemini oil for South Mumbai from Masjid Bunder. According to Jain, there are 500-600 stores in the Masjid Bunder market and the business for everyone would be halved over the last two days.

Girish Nagda, 46, distributor for Nirma detergent at Masjid Bunder, said: “I don’t see business picking up today even though we have got a respite from the rains.”